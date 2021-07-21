THURSDAY, JULY 22
MILTON-FREEWATER LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PENDLETON ARTS COMMISSION, 4 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Jutta Haliewicz (541) 966-0240)
SALVATION ARMY ADVISORY BOARD, Noon, Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. ((541) 276-3369)
UMATILLA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton. (541-278-6252)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:15 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84924329644 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 849 2432 9644, for audio only. (Dea Nowell 541-276-6449)
FRIDAY, JULY 23
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, JULY 26
INTERMOUNTAIN ESD, 9 a.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. 9 a.m. board retreat, 2 p.m. meeting. (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102)
COLUMBIA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, Noon, online, via Zoom, Boardman. An executive session will be called to discuss property negotiations. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82608520867?pwd=dDJnMWJzVHl3Mlk1UGpRU1cxOFNjUT09 Meeting ID 826 0852 0867, Passcode 970392, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID and passcode. (Greg Smith (541) 481-3693)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
IRRIGON COMMUNITY PARKS & RECREATION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Station, 705 N. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. EIghth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MORROW COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Ione Community Church or via Zoom, 395 E. Main St., Ione. Join the meeting online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89883299821?pwd=VFdaL0phcVkvYzZ2UXd0MTNxVVFCUT09, meeting ID 898 8329 9821, passcode 478061, or call 669-900-6833.
NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School via teleconference, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney (541) 966-2680)
UMATILLA BASIN WATERSHED COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Michael T. Ward 541-276-2190)
TUESDAY, JULY 27
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. Visit https://ione.k12.or.us for Zoom login information and agenda. (Kim Thul (541) 966-3157)
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Irrigon City Hall via Zoom meeting, 205 Third St. N.E., Irrigon. Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/i/97872531735?pwd=eVR3Mm5ibStLQ0ozUHovcv9iSnA3QT09, password: 318269, meeting ID: 978 7253 1735, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting number. (Stephanie Loving 541-922-4624)
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., virtual meeting, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (Monina Ward 541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher (541) 676-5613)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.