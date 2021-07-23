MONDAY, JULY 26
COLUMBIA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, Noon, online, via Zoom, Boardman. An executive session will be called to discuss property negotiations. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82608520867?pwd=dDJnMWJzVHl3Mlk1UGpRU1cxOFNjUT09 Meeting ID 826 0852 0867, Passcode 970392, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID and passcode. (Greg Smith (541) 481-3693)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
INTERMOUNTAIN EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT, 9 a.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Budget hearing during regular meeting. (Marla Royal 888-437-6892)
IRRIGON COMMUNITY PARKS & RECREATION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Station, 705 N. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. EIghth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MORROW COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Ione Community Church or via Zoom, 395 E. Main St., Ione. Join the meeting online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89883299821?pwd=VFdaL0phcVkvYzZ2UXd0MTNxVVFCUT09, meeting ID 898 8329 9821, passcode 478061, or call 669-900-6833. (Tonia Adams 541-676-2942)
NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School via teleconference, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney (541) 966-2680)
UMATILLA BASIN WATERSHED COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Michael T. Ward 541-276-2190)
TUESDAY, JULY 27
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION SPECIAL MEETING, 9 a.m., online, via Zoom, Pendleton. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 4:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. 4:15 p.m. work session, 4:30 p.m. regular meeting. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. Visit https://ione.k12.or.us for Zoom login information and agenda. (Kim Thul (541) 966-3157)
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Irrigon City Hall via Zoom meeting, 205 Third St. N.E., Irrigon. Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/i/97872531735?pwd=eVR3Mm5ibStLQ0ozUHovcv9iSnA3QT09, password: 318269, meeting ID: 978 7253 1735, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting number. (Stephanie Loving 541-922-4624)
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., virtual meeting, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
ECHO IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8 a.m., via teleconference, online, Echo. (Nathan Rau 509-820-3231)
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher (541) 676-5613)
THURSDAY, JULY 29
WEST EXTENSION IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
FRIDAY, JULY 30
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, AUG. 2
HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. ((541) 676-9618)
MILTON-FREEWATER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater City Hall, 722 S Main St, Milton-Freewater. 6:30 p.m. study session, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Join the meeting by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 883 8155 4242, password 987835. (Lisa Wasson 541-938-8235)
STOKES LANDING SENIOR CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. (Karen (541) 922-3137)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.