THURSDAY, JULY 29
WEST EXTENSION IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
FRIDAY, JULY 30
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, AUG. 2
STOKES LANDING SENIOR CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. (Karen 541-922-3137)
HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. (541-676-9618)
MILTON-FREEWATER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater City Hall, 722 S Main St. 6:30 p.m. study session, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Join the meeting by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 883 8155 4242, password 987835. (Lisa Wasson 541-938-8235)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St. (Note: change of date due to National Night Out) (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
UMATILLA MORROW RADIO & DATA DISTRICT, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District 1 Station #23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston or via teleconference, call in: 351-999-4544. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 3 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
WESTON LIBRARY BOARD MEETING, 5:30 p.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St. (541-566-2378)
IRRIGON PLANNING COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St. (541-922-3047)
STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Council chambers building, 160 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. (541-449-3831)
BOARDMAN CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at www.cityofboardman.com. (Heather Baumgartner 541-481-9252)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-966-0201)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St. (541) 443-2811)
WESTON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (Sheila 541-566-3313)
