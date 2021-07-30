Monday, Aug. 2
HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
STOKES LANDING SENIOR CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. (Karen 541-922-3137)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth Street, Umatilla. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
BOARDMAN CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city's website, www.cityofboardman.com. (Heather Baumgartner 541-481-9252)
IRRIGON PLANNING COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave, Pendleton. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 8 a.m., Pendleton School District 16, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Council chambers building, 160 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. The City Council generally meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6pm at the Stanfield Council Chambers located at 150 W. Coe. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
UMATILLA-MORROW RADIO & DATA DISTRICT, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
WESTON LIBRARY BOARD, 5 p.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-2378)
Wednesday, Aug. 4
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION, 6 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College Hermiston Campus, via teleconference, via Zoom conference or phone, Pendleton. 5 p.m. executive session, 6 p.m. regular board meeting. Join the Zoom videoconference (PC, Mac, iOS or Android: https://zoom.us/j/995173234) or call in to 415-762 9988, Meeting ID: 995 173 234. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
HERMISTON AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., Hermiston Airport Lounge, 1600 Airport Way, Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
MEACHAM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, 6 p.m., Meacham Fire Department, Meacham. (541-786-2069)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
UMATILLA RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St., Umatilla. (541-922-2770)
Thursday, Aug. 5
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., via Zoom, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81407185052, or call 669-900-9128, code 814 0718 5052. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
Friday, Aug. 6
No meetings scheduled
Monday, Aug. 9
ADAMS CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. All meetings are open to the public unless otherwise noted on the agendas posted in the announcement box next to the soda machines. (541-566-9380)
HEPPNER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second Street, Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
HERMISTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
IRRIGON FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Department, 705 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3133)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
PILOT ROCK FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock Fire Department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-4522)
