TUESDAY, JULY 6
BOARDMAN CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city’s website, www.cityofboardman.com.
IRRIGON PLANNING COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. Meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00 PM ((541) 922-3047)
MILTON-FREEWATER PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:45 p.m., online, via Zoom meeting, Milton-Freewater. 6:30 p.m. study session, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Join the meeting by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 879 4643 9422, password 808546. (Lisa Wasson 541-938-8235)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0201)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 3 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Council chambers building, 160 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. The City Council generally meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6pm at the Stanfield Council Chambers located at 150 W. Coe. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. 1st Tuesdays (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
UMATILLA MORROW RADIO & DATA DISTRICT, 1:30 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
WESTON LIBRARY BOARD MEETING, 5:30 p.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St., Weston. Meets First Tuesdays at 5:30pm (541-566-2378)
WESTON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. Meets 1st Tuesdays at 7:30pm (Sheila 541-566-3313)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION, Noon, Niyaawii Governance Center or via ZOOM, 46411 Ti’mine Way, Mission. 12 p.m. board workshop with CTUIR, 6 p.m. regular board meeting. Join the Zoom meeting: https://bluecc.zoom.us/j/97330220871?pwd=RWc5UmM3U1FBQ2RoR3FqWWN0d3JQUT09, meeting ID 973 3022 0871, passcode: BMCCBoard, or by phone at 253-215-8782. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
CLEARVIEW DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Clearview Disability Resource Center, 1114 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. (Carol Umbarger 541-276-1130)
CONDON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
HERMISTON AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., Hermiston Airport lounge, 1600 Airport Way, Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
MEACHAM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, 6 p.m., Meacham Fire Department, Meacham. (541-786-2069)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
UMATILLA RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St., Umatilla. (541-922-2770)
THURSDAY, JULY 8
ATHENA CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
BOARDMAN RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)
HERMISTON IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. (Sonia Nash 541-567-3024)
HERMISTON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, 5:30 p.m., Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., via Zoom online platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at ttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/2978011880?pwd=aW51bk5SQ1ExZGlocHlVR2JGNE Vxdz09, or call 253-215-8782, code 297 801 1880. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Meets 2nd & 4th Thursdays (Jutta Haliewicz 541-966-0240)
UMATILLA SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla School District office, 1001 Sixth St., Umatilla. Meets 2nd Thursdays at 7pm (541-922-6500)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY FARM BUREAU, Noon, TBA, Pendleton. (Julie Spratling 541-457-8045)
FRIDAY, JULY 9
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, JULY 12
ADAMS CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. (541-566-9380)
ATHENA-WESTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Athena Elementary School library via GoToMeeting platform, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena. Join the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151333973, or call 872-240-3412, access code 151-333-973. Contact the district office for the passcode by 4 p.m. on Monday, June 14. (Paula Warner 541-566-3551)
HEPPNER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
HERMISTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
IRRIGON FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Department, 705 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3133)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MILTON-FREEWATER SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Central Middle School, 306 S.W. Second St., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-3551)
PILOT ROCK FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock Fire Department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-4522)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.