NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School via teleconference, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney (541) 966-2680)
UMATILLA BASIN WATERSHED COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Eastern Oregon Higher Education Center room 134, 975 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston. (Michael T. Ward 541-276-2190)
Tuesday, Aug. 24
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. Visit https://ione.k12.or.us for Zoom login information and agenda. (Kim Thul (541) 966-3157)
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 4:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. 4:15 p.m. work session, 4:30 p.m. regular meeting. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
EASTERN OREGON REGIONAL AIRPORT COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING, 6 p.m., airport terminal Doolittle Raiders Conference Room, 2016 Airport Road, Pendleton. Call-in instructions available on the agenda. (Erica Stewart 541-276-7754)
Wednesday, Aug. 25
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher (541) 676-5613)
