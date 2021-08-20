Monday, Aug. 23
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL MEETING, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MORROW COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Ione Community Church or via Zoom, 395 E. Main St., Ione. Join the meeting online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89883299821?pwd=VFdaL0phcVkvYzZ2UXd0MTNxVVFCUT09, meeting ID 898 8329 9821, passcode 478061, or call 669-900-6833. (Tonia Adams 541-676-2942)
NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School via teleconference, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney (541) 966-2680)
UMATILLA BASIN WATERSHED COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Eastern Oregon Higher Education Center room 134, 975 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston. (Michael T. Ward 541-276-2190)
Tuesday, Aug. 24
EASTERN OREGON REGIONAL AIRPORT COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING, 6 p.m., airport terminal Doolittle Raiders Conference Room, 2016 Airport Road, Pendleton. (Erica Stewart 541-276-7754)
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. Visit https://ione.k12.or.us for Zoom login information and agenda. (Kim Thul (541) 966-3157)
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 4:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. 4:15 p.m. work session, 4:30 p.m. regular meeting. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
Wednesday, Aug. 25
ECHO IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8 a.m., online, via teleconference, Echo. (Nathan Rau 541-289-5201)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher (541) 676-5613)
Thursday, Aug. 26
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Jutta Haliewicz 541-966-0240)
SALVATION ARMY ADVISORY BOARD, Noon, Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-3369)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84924329644 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 849 2432 9644, for audio only. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
Friday, Aug. 27 - Monday, Aug. 30
No meetings scheduled.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room via Zoom, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92334003258?pwd=U1BpeVRTWnMzVWNuN2d6dWR3eWdMUT09, password 800415, meeting ID: 923 3400 3258 , or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Shambra Cooper 541-922-4624)
