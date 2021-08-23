IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. Visit https://ione.k12.or.us for Zoom login information and agenda. (Kim Thul (541) 966-3157)
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 4:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. 4:15 p.m. work session, 4:30 p.m. regular meeting. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher (541) 676-5613)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84924329644 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 849 2432 9644, for audio only. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
Friday-Monday, Aug. 27-30
No meetings scheduled.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room via Zoom, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92334003258?pwd=U1BpeVRTWnMzVWNuN2d6dWR3eWdMUT09, password 800415, meeting ID: 923 3400 3258 , or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Shambra Cooper 541-922-4624)
