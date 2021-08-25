UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84924329644 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 849 2432 9644, for audio only. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room via Zoom, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92334003258?pwd=U1BpeVRTWnMzVWNuN2d6dWR3eWdMUT09, password 800415, meeting ID: 923 3400 3258 , or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Shambra Cooper 541-922-4624)
Wednesday, Sept. 1
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION, 6 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College Hermiston Campus, via teleconference, via Zoom conference or phone, Pendleton. 5 p.m. executive session, 6 p.m. regular board meeting. Join the Zoom videoconference (PC, Mac, iOS or Android: https://zoom.us/j/995173234) or call in to 415-762 9988, Meeting ID: 995 173 234. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
CONDON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. ((541) 384-2711)
MEACHAM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, 6 p.m., Meacham Fire Department, Meacham. ((541) 786-2069)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher (541) 676-5613)
UMATILLA RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St., Umatilla. (541-922-2770)
