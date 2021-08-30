Tuesday, Aug. 31
PENDLETON TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE, 10 a.m., online via Zoom, Pendleton. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87472106165?pwd=SDlvY2t0eWdTRGIzOEZjSTdNSGkwQT09, meeting ID 874 7210 6165, passcode 784785, or call 669-900-9128 for audio only. (Karen Kendall 541-969-6544)
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room via Zoom, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92334003258?pwd=U1BpeVRTWnMzVWNuN2d6dWR3eWdMUT09, password 800415, meeting ID: 923 3400 3258 , or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Shambra Cooper 541-922-4624)
Wednesday, Sept. 1
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION, 6 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College Hermiston Campus, via teleconference, via Zoom conference or phone, Pendleton. 5 p.m. executive session, 6 p.m. regular board meeting. Join the Zoom videoconference (PC, Mac, iOS or Android: https://zoom.us/j/995173234) or call in to 415-762 9988, Meeting ID: 995 173 234. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
CONDON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
MEACHAM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, 6 p.m., Meacham Fire Department, Meacham. (541-786-2069)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
UMATILLA RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St., Umatilla. (541-922-2770)
Thursday, Sept. 2
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., via Zoom online platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81407185052, or call 669-900-9128, code 814 0718 5052. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
Friday, Sept. 3
No meetings scheduled
Monday, Sept. 6
HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
STOKES LANDING SENIOR CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. (Karen 541-922-3137)
Tuesday, Sept. 7
BOARDMAN CITY COUNCIL MEETING, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city's website, www.cityofboardman.com.
IRRIGON PLANNING COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave, Pendleton. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 8 a.m., Pendleton School District 16, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Council chambers building, 160 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth Street, Umatilla. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)
WESTON LIBRARY BOARD, 5 p.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St., Weston. ((541) 566-2378)
