Thursday, Aug. 5
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., via Zoon online platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81407185052, or call 669-900-9128, code 814 0718 5052. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
Friday, Aug. 6
No meetings scheduled
Monday, Aug. 9
ADAMS CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. All meetings are open to the public unless otherwise noted on the agendas posted in the announcement box next to the soda machines. ((541) 566-9380)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second Street, Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
Tuesday, Aug. 10
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP, 6:30 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Start time may vary. (Donna Biggerstaff (541) 966-0209)
PENDLETON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, Noon, online, via Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85031144200?pwd=dTJSWnc5Zm1HMUM0LzZTMEkvdHZyUT09, meeting ID 850 3114 4200, passcode 028572, or call 253-215-8782, same ID and passcode. (Melissa Porter 541-276-8100)
Wednesday, Aug. 11
CONDON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
CONDON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Condon Grade School, 220 S. East St., Condon. (541-384-2441)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher (541) 676-5613)
PORT OF MORROW COMMISSION, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow via Zoom, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Riverfront Center is closed to the public; join meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/331156427, Meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 1-253-215-8782 to listen via telephone conference. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)
RIVERSIDE SITE COUNCIL, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School library, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)
STANFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Stanfield School District office, 1120 N. Main St., Stanfield. (541-449-3305)
UMATILLA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. An executive session may be called to discuss employee performance. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)
WESTON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Gizmo (Weston Food Pantry entrance), 114 E. Main St., Weston. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
