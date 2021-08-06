Monday, Aug. 9
ADAMS CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. All meetings are open to the public unless otherwise noted on the agendas posted in the announcement box next to the soda machines. (541-566-9380)
ATHENA-WESTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., Weston-McEwen High School outdoors, 540 E. Main St., Athena. Join the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/994430477 or dial in at 1-866-899-4679, access code 994-430-477. (Paula Warner 541-566-3551)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
Tuesday, Aug. 10
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP, 6:30 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Start time may vary. Donna Biggerstaff (541-966-0209)
PENDLETON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, Noon, online, via Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85031144200?pwd=dTJSWnc5Zm1HMUM0LzZTMEkvdHZyUT09, meeting ID 850 3114 4200, passcode 028572, or call 253-215-8782, same ID and passcode. (Melissa Porter 541-276-8100)
Wednesday, Aug. 11
CONDON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
CONDON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Condon Grade School, 220 S. East St., Condon. (541-384-2441)
INTERMOUNTAIN EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT, Noon, district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. Budget hearing during regular meeting. Danielle Sackett (541-966-3102)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. Roberta Lutcher (541) 676-5613)
PORT OF MORROW COMMISSION, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow via Zoom, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Riverfront Center is closed to the public; join meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/331156427, Meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 1-253-215-8782 to listen via telephone conference. Brandy Warburton (541-481-7678)
RIVERSIDE SITE COUNCIL, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School library, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)
STANFIELD IRRIGATION DISTRICT, Noon, district office, 100 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Tiffany Harrell (541-449-3272)
STANFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Stanfield School District office, 1120 N. Main St., Stanfield. (541-449-3305)
UMATILLA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. An executive session may be called to discuss employee performance. Reta Larson (541-567-8822)
WESTON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Gizmo (Weston Food Pantry entrance), 114 E. Main St., Weston. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting. Sheila Jasperson (541-566-3313)
Thursday, Aug. 12
ATHENA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
BOARDMAN RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman. Suzanne Gray (541-481-3473)
HERMISTON IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 4 p.m., Hermiston Irrigation District, 366 East Hurlburt Avenue, Hermiston. (541-567-3024)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
Monday, Aug. 16
HELIX CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Helix City Hall, 119 Columbia St., Helix. Breanne Parker (541-457-2521)
