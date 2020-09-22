Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
MORROW COUNTY PARKS COMMITTEE, 1:30 p.m., Morrow County Public Works conference room, 365 W. Highway 74, Lexington. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87302181915?pwd=eEpNcTFYYVpwVExGTW00aEtIUUpCdz09, meeting ID: 873 0218 1915, password: mcparks, or call 253-215-8782, same ID and password. (Kirsti Caon 541-989-9500)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY WORK SESSION, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or phone, Pendleton. Join the Monday meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87024180142 or call 253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 870 2418 0142, for audio only. Tuesday meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83489007534, Meeting ID: 834 8900.7534. (Dea Nowell 541-276-6449) (Dea Nowell 541-966-0917)
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., downtown venue, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (Monina Ward 541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
BUTTER CREEK IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8 a.m., virtual, via telephone conference, Echo. Call the district at 541-289-5201 prior to the meeting for call-in instructions. (Nathan Rau 541-289-5201)
ECHO IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8:30 a.m., virtual, via telephone conference, Echo. Call the district at 541-289-5201 prior to the meeting for call-in instructions. (Nathan Rau 541-289-5201)
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-9061)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
MILTON-FREEWATER LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PENDLETON ARTS COMMISSION, 4 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
SALVATION ARMY ADVISORY BOARD, Noon, Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-3369)
UMATILLA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton. (541-278-6252)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:15 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88196889225 or call 253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 881 9688 9225, for audio only. (Dea Nowell 541-276-6449)
WEST EXTENSION IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 9 a.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
