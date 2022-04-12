Port of Umatilla Commission, 1 p.m., Port of Umatilla, 505 Willamette Ave. (541-922-3224).
Wednesday, April 13
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 114 E. Main St. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting (Sheila Jasperson, 541-566-3313).
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. An executive session may be called to discuss employee performance (Reta Larson, 541-567-8822).
Helix School District Board, 7:30 p.m., Multipurpose Room, 120 Main St. (Cindy Wood, 541-457-2175).
Thursday, April 14
Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave. (541-567-3024).
Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton. Join the meeting at bit.ly/38JCWCL or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 849 2432 9644, for audio only (Erin McCusker, 541-276-6449).
Round-Up Republican Women, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate (RSVP: email rounduprw@gmail.com or text 541-310-8582).
Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane (Suzanne Gray, 541-481-3473).
Monday, April 18
Echo School District, 6 p.m., staff room, 600 Gerone St. (Mandy Palmateer, 541-376-8436).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.