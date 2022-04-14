Thursday, April 14
Columbia Development Authority, 9 a.m., Building 5026, Umatilla Army Depot, or teleconference by calling 541-249-5577. To attend in person, must have provided ID by April 7 to columbiadaassistant@gmail.com (541-481-3693 www.columbiadevelopmentauthority.com).
Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave. (541-567-3024).
Umatilla County Special Library District, budget committee, 5:30 p.m., district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton, or via Zoom. For login and agenda, visit www.ucsld.org (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449).
Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane. For Zoom login, visit www.boardmanfd.com (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473).
Monday, April 18
Echo School District, 6 p.m., budget and board meeting at Pioneer Hall, 21 N. Bonanza St. (Mandy Palmateer 541-376-8436).
Tuesday, April 19
Gilliam County Town Hall with Sen. Ron Wyden, 11 a.m. via Facebook Live. For link, visit www.facebook.com/senatorronwyden (Hank Stern 503-326-7539 info@peoplestownhall.org).
Umatilla County Town Hall with Sen. Ron Wyden, 4 p.m. via Facebook Live. For link, visit www.facebook.com/senatorronwyden (Hank Stern 503-326-7539 info@peoplestownhall.org).
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-966-0201).
Pilot Rock City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 143 W. Main St. (541-443-2811).
Umatilla City Council, budget committee, 6 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226 ext. 105).
Wednesday, April 20
Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102).
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104).
