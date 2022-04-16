Monday, Apr. 18

Echo School District, 6 p.m., budget and board meeting at Pioneer Hall, 21 N. Bonanza St. (Mandy Palmateer 541-376-8436).

Tuesday, April 19

The Port of Morrow Commission special session, 9 a.m. at Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Dr. N.E., Boardman (Join Zoom meeting: bit.ly/38JhJJ0).

Gilliam County Town Hall w/ Sen. Ron Wyden, 11 a.m. via Facebook Live. For link, visit www.facebook.com/senatorronwyden (Hank Stern 503-326-7539 info@peoplestownhall.org).

Umatilla County Town Hall w/ Sen. Ron Wyden, 4 p.m. via Facebook Live. For link, visit www.facebook.com/senatorronwyden (Hank Stern 503-326-7539 info@peoplestownhall.org).

Umatilla City Council budget committee, 6 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St., (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226 ext. 105).

Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-966-0201).

Pilot Rock City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 143 W. Main St., (541-443-2811).

 

Wednesday, Apr. 20

Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102).

Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104).

Thursday, April 21

West Extension Irrigation District, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)​​.

Morrow County Town Hall w/ Sen. Ron Wyden, 1 p.m. via Facebook Live. For link, visit www.facebook.com/senatorronwyden (Hank Stern 503-326-7539 info@peoplestownhall.org).

East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena (541-566-3813). 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.