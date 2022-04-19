Tuesday, April 19
The Port of Morrow Commission special session, 9 a.m. at Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Dr. N.E., Boardman (Join Zoom meeting: bit.ly/38JhJJ0).
Gilliam County Town Hall w/Sen. Ron Wyden, 11 a.m. via Facebook Live. For link, visit www.facebook.com/senatorronwyden (Hank Stern 503-326-7539 info@peoplestownhall.org).
Umatilla County Town Hall w/Sen. Ron Wyden, 4 p.m. via Facebook Live. For link, visit www.facebook.com/senatorronwyden (Hank Stern 503-326-7539 info@peoplestownhall.org).
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-966-0201).
Pilot Rock City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 143 W. Main St. (541-443-2811).
Umatilla City Council budget committee, 6 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226 ext. 105).
Wednesday, April 20
Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102).
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104).
Thursday, April 21
West Extension Irrigation District, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814).
Morrow County Town Hall w/Sen. Ron Wyden, 1 p.m. via Facebook Live. For link, visit www.facebook.com/senatorronwyden (Hank Stern 503-326-7539 info@peoplestownhall.org).
East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena (541-566-3813).
Monday, April 25
Nixyaawii Community School Board, 4:30 p.m., 73300 July Grounds Lane, or via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680).
Morrow County Health District, 6:30 p.m., The Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive N.E., Boardman (Jodi Ferguson 541-676-2942).
Pilot Rock Fire District, 7 p.m., 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock (541-443-3473).
Hermiston School District work session, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000).
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., community center, 415 S. Highway 395., or livestream via bit.ly/HermistonYouTube (Mark Morgan 541-567-5521).
