Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. (541-676-9618)
Tuesday, Apr. 5
Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston, or via teleconference at 351-999-4544. (Rosanna Brown 541-966-3774)
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 200 City Center Circle. Zoom link and agenda posted at www.cityofboardman.com. (Karen Pettigrew 541-481-9252)
Wednesday, Apr. 6
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette Ave. (541-922-2770)
Thursday, Apr. 7
Columbia Development Authority, to attend April 14 meeting in person, must provide full name and state ID/driver license number by April 7 to columbiadaassistant@gmail.com. Meeting is Thursday, April 14, 9 a.m., Building 5026 at Umatilla Army Depot, or teleconference by calling 541-249-5577. (541-481-3693 www.columbiadevelopmentauthority.com)
