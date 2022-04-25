Tuesday, April 26

Ione School District, 3:30 p.m., work session; 4:30 p.m. regular meeting; 6 p.m. budget committee, district office, 445 Spring St. For agenda, visit ione.k12.or.us (Kim Thul 541-422-7131).

Morrow County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Building, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. For agenda, visit www.co.morrow.or.us (George Nairns 541-922-4624).

Wednesday, April 27

Hermiston Public Library, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston (541-567-2882).

Nixyaawii Community School Board, 4:30 p.m., 73300 July Grounds Lane (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680).

Oregon Trail Library District, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District Office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Contact district office for Zoom meeting login info (Kathy Street 541-481-3365).

Thursday, April 28

Salvation Army Advisory Board, 12 p.m., 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton (541-276-3369).

Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton, or via Zoom. For login and agenda, visit www.ucsld.org (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449).

Monday, May 2

Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner (541-676-9618).

Tuesday, May. 3

Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton (541-276-6711).

Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831).

Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226).

Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201).

