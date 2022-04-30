Monday, May 2

Athena-Weston School District Leadership Team, 5:30 p.m., Athena Elementary School, 375 S. Fifth St. For zoom link and passcode call the district office by 4 p.m., May 2 (541-566-3551). 

Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city hall, 111 N. Main St. (541-676-9618).

Tuesday, May. 3

Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711).

Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave. (Ben Burgener, 541-449-3831).

Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval, 541-922-3226).

Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 200 City Center Circle. For Zoom link, visit www.cityofboardman.com (Karen Pettigrew, 541-481-9252).

Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff, 541-966-0201).

Wednesday, May. 4

Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette Ave. (541-922-2770).

