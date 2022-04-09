Umatilla County Special Library District, 9 a.m., via Zoom. For login or agenda, visit www.ucsld.org. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
Monday, April 11
Athena-Weston School District, 5:30 p.m., budget meeting; 6:30 p.m., board meeting; elementary school library, 375 S. Fifth St., or via Zoom. Call the district office for Zoom login information. (Paula Warner 541-566-3551)
Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Hermiston City Council work session, 6 p.m., work session; 7 p.m., regular meeting; community center, 415 S. Highway 395, or livestream via bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. (Mark Morgan 541-567-5521)
Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., city hall, 190 N. Main St. (541-566-9380)
Hermiston School District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
Pilot Rock Fire District, 7 p.m., fire department, 415 N.E. Elm St. (541-443-4522)
Wednesday, April 13
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 114 E. Main St. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)
Helix School District, 7:30 p.m., Multipurpose Room, 120 Main St. (Cindy Wood 541-457-2175)
Thursday, April 14
Columbia Development Authority, 9 a.m., Building 5026, Umatilla Army Depot, or teleconference by calling 541-249-5577. To attend in person, must have provided ID by April 7. (541-481-3693 www.columbiadevelopmentauthority.com)
Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave. (541-567-3024)
Umatilla County Special Library District, budget committee, 5:30 p.m., district office, 425 S. Main St, Pendleton, or via Zoom. For login and agenda, visit www.ucsld.org. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane. For Zoom login, visit www.boardmanfd.com. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.