Nixyáawii Community School, 4:30 p.m., 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Date change because of holiday schedule; normally meets the fourth Monday of the month. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)
Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St. (541-566-9380)
Hermiston School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. (541-938-5531)
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, via livestream at bit.ly/HermistonYouTube or listen by phone 206-462-5569; Meeting ID 322-962-8667. (541-567-5521)
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Port of Morrow Commission, 3 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Special executive session. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Stanfield Irrigation District, noon, district office, 100 W. Coe Ave. Call for the teleconference number, to request agenda or to be added to the agenda. (541-449-3272)
Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102)
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104)
Oregon Trail Library District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Call for Zoom login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
Thursday, Dec. 16
West Extension Irrigation District, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, call in advance to arrange attendance. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
Umatilla County Special Library District Board, 5:30 p.m., district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton, via Zoom or by calling 971-247-1195; visit www.ucsld.org for login information. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.