West Extension Irrigation District, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, call in advance to arrange attendance. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton, via Zoom or by calling 971-247-1195; visit www.ucsld.org for login information. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
Monday, Dec. 20
Columbia Development Authority, 11 a.m., via Zoom or teleconference. For login information and agenda, visit www.umadra.com. May include an executive session to discuss property negotiations. (541-481-3693)
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Pendleton Development Commission, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0201)
East Umatilla County Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
Pilot Rock City Council, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall, 143 W. Main St. (541-443-2811)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
