Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., Pendleton School District 16, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District, Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston, or by calling 351-999-4544. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
Ione School District, 4:30 p.m., district office, 445 Spring St.,or via Zoom. For agenda and login, visit ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., Council chambers building, 160 W. Coe Ave. (541-449-3831)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at www.cityofboardman.com. (541-481-9252)
Morrow County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building, 110 N. Court St., Heppner, or via Zoom at bit.ly/3d8qcVb or call 253-215-8782; Passcode: 800415, Meeting ID: 923 3400 3258.. (George Nairns 541-922-4624 ext. 5508)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow via Zoom, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman, or via Zoom at bit.ly/3xQruhe or call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 331 156 427. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)
