Tuesday, Dec. 28

Umatilla City Council, noon., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., or via Zoom. Special meeting. For agenda or Zoom login information, visit www.umatilla-city.org. (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226 ext. 105)

Monday, Jan. 3

Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. (541-676-9618)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., Pendleton School District 16, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)

Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., Council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave. (541-449-3831)

Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. For a Zoom link, visit, www.cityofboardman.com. (kpettigrew@cityofboardman.com 541-481-9252)

Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)

Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Blue Mountain Community College Board, 6 p.m., BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton, or via Zoom. For login information, visit www.bluecc.edu. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)

Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St. (541-922-2770)

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

