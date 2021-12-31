Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. (541-676-9618)
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., Pendleton School District 16, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, or via teleconference by calling 351-999-4544. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., Council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave. (541-449-3831)
Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. For a Zoom link, visit, www.cityofboardman.com. (kpettigrew@cityofboardman.com 541-481-9252)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Stanfield Irrigation District, noon, district office, 100 W. Coe Ave. Call for the teleconference number, to request agenda or to be added to the agenda. Organizational meeting followed by regular board meeting. (541-449-3272)
Blue Mountain Community College Board, 5 p.m., workshop; 6 p.m., meeting, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton, or via Zoom. For login information, visit www.bluecc.edu. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette Ave. (541-922-2770)
