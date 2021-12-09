Columbia Development Authority, 1:30 p.m., BMCC Eastern Oregon Higher Education Center, 980 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston, or via conference call at 541-249-5577. View agenda at www.umadra.com. (541-481-3693)
Round-Up Republican Women, 5 p.m., Roosters Country Kitchen, 1515 Southgate Place, Pendleton. Includes officer installation and candidate forum for Umatilla County commissioners. (541-276-1206)
Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)
Monday, Dec. 13
Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St. (541-566-9380)
Hermiston School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. (541-938-5531)
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, via livestream at bit.ly/HermistonYouTube or listen by phone 206-462-5569; Meeting ID 322-962-8667. (541-567-5521)
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102)
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104)
Oregon Trail Library District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Call for Zoom login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
Thursday, Dec. 16
West Extension Irrigation District, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, call in advance to arrange attendance. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
