Pendleton Development Commission, 6 p.m., council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., or via Zoom. Call for login information. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-966-0201)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226)
Pilot Rock City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 143 W. Main St. (541-443-2811)
Pilot Rock Fire District, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock Fire Department, 415 N.E. Elm St. (541-443-4522)
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)
Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. Also, an executive session will convene to discuss real property transactions. (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102)
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104)
Thursday, Feb. 17
West Extension Irrigation District, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. Call in advance to arrange attendance. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.