Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla Police Department, 300 Sixth St. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
Echo School District, 6 p.m., staff room, 600 Gerone St. Two executive sessions for performance evaluation and to consider the discipline/complaint of an employee. (541-376-8436)
Morrow County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. For virtual participation information, visit www.co.morrow.or.us/pc. (George Nairns 541-922-4624 ext. 5508)
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Hermiston Library Board, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882)
Oregon Trail Library District, 6:30 p.m., 490 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. For virtual attendance information, call or visit www.otld.org/board-meetings. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
Thursday, Feb. 24
West Extension Irrigation District, 11 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. Executive session to discuss pending litigation with the district’s attorneys. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or teleconference. For login information, visit www.ucsld.org. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
Monday, Feb. 28
Nixyaawii Community School Board, 4:30 p.m., 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission, or via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, or by livestream via bit.ly/HermistonYouTube or listen by phone 206-462-5569; Meeting ID 322-962-8667. (541-567-5521)
