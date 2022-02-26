Nixyaawii Community School Board, 4:30 p.m., 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission, or via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)
Hermiston School District Board work session, 6:30 p.m., Armand Larive Middle School, 1497 S.W. Ninth St. For agenda, visit www.hermiston.k12.or.us. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
Morrow County Health District, 6:30 p.m., Irrigon Public Library, 490 N.E. Main Ave., or via Zoom. For login and agenda, visit www.morrowcountyhealthdistrict.org. (541-676-2942)
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, or by livestream via bit.ly/HermistonYouTube or listen by phone 206-462-5569; Meeting ID 322-962-8667. (541-567-5521)
Tuesday, Mar. 1
Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 200 City Center Circle. For agenda, visit www.cityofboardman.com. (Karen Pettigrew 541-481-9252)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
Wednesday, Mar. 2
Blue Mountain Community College Board, 5 p.m., executive session; 5:15 p.m., work session; 6 p.m., regular meeting, Boardman Workforce Training Center, 251 Olson Road, or via Zoom. For login and agenda, visit www.bluecc.edu. Send public comment to sfranklin@bluecc.edu. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., 114 E. Main St. Special meeting with executive session to discuss hiring of municipal court judge. For agenda, visit www.cityofwestonoregon.com. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette Ave. (541-922-2770)
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.