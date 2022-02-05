Sorry, an error occurred.
Community Editor
Monday, Feb. 7
Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. (541-676-9618)
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Port of Umatilla Commission, 1 p.m., 505 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. For Zoom login, contact the port. (541-922-3224 kimpuzey@integra.net)
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Stanfield Irrigation District, noon, via teleconference. Call for number, to request agenda or to be added to the agenda. (541-449-3272)
Helix School District, 6 p.m., multipurpose Room, 120 Main St. (Cindy Wood 541-457-2175)
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., Gizmo, 114 E. Main St. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
Condon Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St. (541-384-2711)
Condon School District, 7 p.m., Condon Grade School, 220 S. East St. (541-384-2441)
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)
Thursday, Feb. 10
Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., 366 E. Hurlburt Ave. (541-567-3024)
Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)
———
Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.
