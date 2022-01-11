Tuesday, Jan. 11

Port of Umatilla Commission, 1 p.m., via Zoom. For login and agenda, visit www.portofumatilla.org. (541-922-3224)

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman, or via Zoom. For login or agenda, visit www.portofmorrow.com. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)

Riverside Site Council, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)

Weston City Council, 6 p.m., Weston Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)

Helix School District Board, 6 p.m., multipurpose room, 120 Main St. (Cindy Wood 541-457-2175)

Condon Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St. (541-384-2711)

Condon School District, 7 p.m., Condon Grade School, 220 S. East St. (541-384-2441)

Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)

Thursday, Jan. 13

Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Committee, 9 a.m., via Zoom. Call for login information. (Tom Demianew 541-969-6282)

Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., Hermiston Irrigation District, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave. (541-567-3024)

Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)

Saturday, Jan. 15

Umatilla County Special Library District, 9 a.m. to noon, board retreat via Zoom. For login information and agenda, visit www.ucsld.org. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)

———

