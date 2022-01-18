Athena-Weston School District Leadership Team, 5:30 p.m., Athena Elementary School library, 375 S. Fifth St., or via Zoom. For login information, call the district office Tuesday by 4 p.m. (541-566-3551)
Echo School District Board, 6 p.m., staff room, 600 Gerone St. (541-376-8436)
Pendleton Development Commission, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., or via Zoom. For login information, visit www.pendleton.or.us. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-966-0201)
East Umatilla County Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
Pilot Rock City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 143 W. Main St. (541-443-2811)
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102)
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104)
Oregon Trail Library District, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For Zoom login information, call the district office or visit www.otld.org. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
