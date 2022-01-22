Monday, Jan. 24

Port of Umatilla, 1 p.m., via Zoom; to join visit bit.ly/3AtSSD2. Meeting ID: 547 598 7432; passcode: Port3224.

Nixyaawii Community School Board, 4:30 p.m., via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)

Echo School District Board, 6 p.m., staff room, 600 Gerone St. Executive session for superintendent evaluation (541-376-8436)

Hermiston School Board work session, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)

Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. (541-938-5531)

Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, or via livestream at bit.ly/HermistonYouTube or listen by phone 206-462-5569; meeting ID 322-962-8667. (541-567-5521)

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Ione School District, 4:30 p.m., district office, 445 Spring St. Agenda and Zoom information available at ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)

Umatilla Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. For information, visit www.umatilla-city.org. (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226)

Morrow County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (George Nairns 541-922-4624 ext. 5508)

Thursday, Jan. 27

Salvation Army Advisory Board, 12 p.m., Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-3369)

Umatilla County Special Library District Board, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or by calling 971-247-1195; visit www.ucsld.org for login information. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)

