Tuesday, Jan. 25

Port of Morrow Commission, 10 a.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman, or via Zoom. For login or agenda for special meeting, visit www.portofmorrow.com. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)

Ione School District, 4:30 p.m., district office, 445 Spring St. Agenda and Zoom information available at ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)

Umatilla Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. For information, visit www.umatilla-city.org. (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226)

Morrow County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (George Nairns 541-922-4624 ext. 5508)

Thursday, Jan. 27

Salvation Army Advisory Board, 12 p.m., Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-3369)

Umatilla County Special Library District Board, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or by calling 971-247-1195; visit www.ucsld.org for login information. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)

Monday, Jan. 31

Columbia Development Authority, 10 a.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Board meeting and executive session. (541-481-3693)

——

[Note: Jan. 24, 2022 — The Port of Morrow sent an announcement at 6:51 p.m. that the special meeting scheduled for Jan. 25 has been cancelled. For more information, call 541-481-7678.]

