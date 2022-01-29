Columbia Development Authority, 10 a.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Regular board meeting and executive session. Agenda available via www.columbiadevelopmentauthority.com. (541-481-3693)
Morrow County Health District, 6:30 p.m., Pioneer Memorial Clinic, 130 Thompson St., Heppner, or via Zoom For agenda, visit www.morrowcountyhealthdistrict.org. (541-676-2942)
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., via teleconference by calling 351-999-4544. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., 150 W. Coe Ave. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. For Zoom link, visit www.cityofboardman.com. (Karen Pettigrew 541-481-9252)
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Blue Mountain Community College Board, 5 p.m., work session; 6 p.m., regular meeting, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton, or via Zoom. For login and agenda, visit www.bluecc.edu. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette Ave. (541-922-2770)
Thursday, Feb. 3
Irrigon Water Users, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 195 N.W. Opal Place, Irrigon. General membership meeting (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814 lisa@westextension.com)
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.