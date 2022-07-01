Monday, July 4
Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner (541-676-9618).
Tuesday, July 5
Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton (541-276-6711).
Irrigon Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047).
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. (Ben Burgener, 541-449-3831).
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla (Nanci Sandoval, 541-922-3226).
Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city's website, www.cityofboardman.com (Karen Pettigrew, 541-481-9252).
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton (Donna Biggerstaff, 541-966-0201).
Wednesday, July 6
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St., Umatilla (541-922-2770).
