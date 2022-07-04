Tuesday, July 5

Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton (541-276-6711). 

Irrigon Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. Meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. (541- 922-3047).

Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield (Ben Burgener, 541-449-3831).

Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla (Nanci Sandoval, 541-922-3226).

Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city's website, www.cityofboardman.com (Karen Pettigrew, 541-481-9252).

Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton (Donna Biggerstaff, 541-966-0201).

Wednesday, July 6

Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St., Umatilla (541-922-2770).

Monday, July 11

Hermiston City Council Work Session, 6 p.m., community center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston (Mark Morgan, 541-567-5521) 

Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton (541-276-6711).

Athena-Weston School District, 6:30 p.m., elementary school library, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena (Paula Warner, 541-566-3551).

Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., city hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams (541-566-9380).

Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater (Linda Hall, 541-938-5531).

Pilot Rock Fire District Meeting, 7 p.m., fire department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock (541-443-4522).

Tuesday, July 12

Port of Umatilla Commission, 1 p.m., Port of Umatilla, 505 Willamette Ave., Umatilla (Kim Puzey, 541-922-3224),

Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton (Rosanna Brown, 541-966-3774).

