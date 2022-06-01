Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education, 6 p.m., BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. You can join the meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3m6d3jY, Meeting ID: 973–3022-0871, Passcode: 911962 (Shannon Franklin, 541-278-5951).
Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner (541-676-9618).
Tuesday, June 7
Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton (541-276-6711).
Irrigon Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. Meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. (541- 922-3047).
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. The city council generally meets every first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Stanfield City Council Chambers (Ben Burgener, 541-449-3831).
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla (Nanci Sandoval, 541-922-3226).
Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city's website, www.cityofboardman.com (Karen Pettigrew, 541-481-9252).
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave, Pendleton (Donna Biggerstaff, 541-966-0201).
Wednesday, June 8
Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Riverfront Center is closed to the public; join meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/331156427, Meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 1-253-215-8782 to listen via telephone conference (Brandy Warburton, 541-481-7678).
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 114 E. Main St., Weston. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting (Sheila Jasperson, 541-566-3313).
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. An executive session may be called to discuss employee performance (Reta Larson, 541-567-8822).
Helix School District Board, 7:30 p.m., Multipurpose Room, 120 Main St., Helix (Cindy Wood, 541-457-2175).
Thursday June 9
Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston (541-567-3024).
Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman (Suzanne Gray, 541-481-3473).
Umatilla School District, supplemental budget discussion 7 p.m., Umatilla School District Office, 1001 Sixth St., Umatilla (Natalie Aufdermauer, 541-922-6517).
