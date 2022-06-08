Thursday, June 9

Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston (541-567-3024).

Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman (Suzanne Gray, 541-481-3473).

Umatilla School District, supplemental budget discussion 7 p.m., Umatilla School District Office, 1001 Sixth St., Umatilla (Natalie Aufdermauer, 541-922-6517).

Monday, June 13

Hermiston City Council Work Session, 6 p.m., community center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston (Mark Morgan, 541-567-5521).

Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton (541-276-6711).

Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., city hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams (541-566-9380).

Athena-Weston School District, 6:30 p.m., elementary school library, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena (Paula Warner, 541-566-3551).

Hermiston School District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston (Briana Cortaberria, 541-667-6000).

Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater (Linda Hall, 541-938-5531).

Pilot Rock Fire District Meeting, 7 p.m., fire department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock (541-443-4522).

Tuesday, June 14

Port of Umatilla Commission, 1 p.m., Port of Umatilla, 505 Willamette Ave., Umatilla (541-922-3224).

Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton (Rosanna Brown, 541-966-3774).

Wednesday, June 15

Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton (Danielle Sackett, 541-966-3102).

Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St., Umatilla (541-922-3104).

Union Historic Preservation Meeting, 6 p.m., Union City Hall, 342 S. Main St., Union (541-562-5197).

Thursday, June 16

East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena (541-566-3813).

