Ione School District, 4 p.m., work session; 4:30 p.m., regular meeting, district office, 445 Spring St., or via Zoom. Supplemental budget considered. Agenda and Zoom login available at ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-966-0201)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
Pilot Rock City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 143 W. Main St. (541-443-2811)
Wednesday, Mar. 16
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 12 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton. (Rosanna Brown 541-966-3774)
Columbia Development Authority, 1 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman, or via Zoom. Possible executive session to consider legal advice regarding real property transactions. Agenda and login information to be posted at www.umadra.com. (541-481-3693 columbiadadirector@gmail.com)
InterMountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102)
Weston City Council work session, 4 p.m., city hall, 114 E. Main St. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104)
