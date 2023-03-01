Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., Hermiston Irrigation District Office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston (Sonia Nash, 541-567-3024).
Friday, March 3
Lower Umatilla Basin Ground Water Management Area Committee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Electric Cooperative Community Meeting Room, 750 W. Elm Ave., Hermiston. To join via Zoom, go to https://lubgwma.org/, and look under the “meeting information” tab to find the link (Kevin D. Payne, 541-676-5452).
Tuesday, March 7
Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton (541-276-6711).
Morrow County Parks Committee, 1:30 p.m., Morrow County Public Works Department Conference Room, 365 West Highway 74, Lexington. To view the meeting via Zoom, bit.ly/3J0oia4, Meeting ID: 862 2697 1452, Passcode: 405930 (Kirsti Cason, 541-989-9500).
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman (Brett Mueller, 541-966-3774).
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield (Ben Burgener, 541-449-3831).
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla (Nanci Sandoval, 541-922-3226).
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton (Donna Biggerstaff, 541-966-0201).
Wednesday, March 8
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 114 E. Main St., Weston. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
Thursday, March 9
Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston (541-567-3024).
