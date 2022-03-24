Weston City Council work session, 4 p.m., city hall, 114 E. Main St. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton, or via Zoom or teleconference. For login information, visit www.ucsld.org. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
Monday, Mar. 28
Nixyaawii Community School Board, 4:30 p.m., 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)
Hermiston School Board work session, 6:30 p.m., Desert View, 1225 S.W. Ninth St. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
Morrow County Health District, 6:30 p.m., Ione Community Church, 395 E. Main St., or via Zoom. For login and agenda, visit www.morrowcountyhealthdistrict.org. (541-676-2942)
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, livestream via bit.ly/HermistonYouTube or listen by phone 206-462-5569; Meeting ID 322-962-8667. (541-567-5521)
Tuesday, Mar. 29
Morrow County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building, 110 N. Court St., Heppner, or via Zoom meeting. For agenda/login, visit www.co.morrow.or.us. (George Nairns 541-922-4624 gnairns@co.morrow.or.us )
