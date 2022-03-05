Monday, Mar. 7

Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. (541-676-9618)

Tuesday, Mar. 8

Port of Umatilla Commission, 1 p.m. Call for teleconference/Zoom login information. ​​(541-922-3224)

Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. (Rosanna.Brown@umrdd.org 541-966-3774)

Wednesday, Mar. 9

Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Call or email for login information. (Brandy Warburton brandyw@portofmorrow.com 541-481-7678)

Weston City Council, 6 p.m., Weston Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)

Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 21, 320 S. First St., Hermiston. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)

Helix School Board, 7:30 p.m., Multipurpose Room, 120 Main St. (Cindy Wood 541-457-2175)

Thursday, Mar. 10

Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., Hermiston Irrigation District, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave. (541-567-3024)

Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 300 S.W. Wilson Lane. For Zoom login, visit www.boardmanfd.com. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

