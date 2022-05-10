Monday, May 9
Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711).
Hermiston City Council work session, 6 p.m., community center, 415 S. Highway 395, or via livestream at bit.ly/HermistonYouTube (Mark Morgan, 541-567-5521).
Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., city hall, 190 N. Main St. (541-566-9380).
Intermountain Education Service District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton (Danielle Sackett, 541-966-3102).
Hermiston School District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St. (Briana Cortaberria, 541-667-6000).
Athena-Weston School District, 6:30 p.m., elementary school library, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena (Paula Warner, 541-566-3551).
Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. (Linda Hall, 541-938-5531).
Pilot Rock Fire District Meeting, 7 p.m., fire department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock (541-443-4522).
Tuesday, May 10
Port of Umatilla Commission, 11 a.m., budget meeting; 1 p.m., regular meeting, Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Lunch is provided (541-922-3224).
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton (Rosanna Brown, 541-966-3774).
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., Weston Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting (Sheila Jasperson, 541-566-3313).
Wednesday, May 11
Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Riverfront Center is closed to the public; join the meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/38UkM1j, Meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 1-253-215-8782 to listen via telephone conference (Brandy Warburton, 541-481-7678).
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. An executive session may be called to discuss employee performance (Reta Larson, 541-567-8822).
Helix School District Board, 7:30 p.m., Multipurpose Room, 120 Main St., Helix (Cindy Wood, 541-457-2175).
Thursday, May 12
Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management, 9 a.m., online, via Zoom, Boardman (Tom Demianew, 541-969-6282).
Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston (541-567-3024).
Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman (Suzanne Gray, 541-481-3473).
Monday, May 16
Echo School District, 6 p.m., staff room, 600 Gerone St., Echo (Mandy Palmateer, 541-376-8436).
Tuesday, May. 17
Pilot Rock City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock (541-443-2811).
