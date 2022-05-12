Thursday, May 12
Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management, 9 a.m., online, via Zoom, Boardman (Tom Demianew, 541-969-6282).
Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston (541-567-3024).
Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman (Suzanne Gray, 541-481-3473).
Monday, May 16
Echo School District, 6 p.m., staff room, 600 Gerone St., Echo (Mandy Palmateer, 541-376-8436).
Tuesday, May. 17
Umatilla County Soil and Water Conservation District, board meeting, noon, Zoom link available by request (Kyle Waggoner, 541-969-0423).
Pilot Rock City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock (541-443-2811).
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla (Nancy Sandoval, 541-922-3226 ext. 105).
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton (541-966-0201).
Wednesday, May. 18
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St., Umatilla (541-922-3104).
Union Historic Preservation Meeting, 6 p.m., Union City Hall, 342 S. Main St., Union (541-562-5197).
Thursday, May. 19
East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena (541-566-3813).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.