Nixyaawii Community School Board, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu (Carrie Phinney, 541-966-2680).
Hermiston School District work session, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston (Briana Cortaberria, 541-667-6000).
Morrow County Health District, 6:30 p.m., Ione Community Church, 395 E. Main St., Ione. Join the meeting online at bit.ly/3yCglTD, meeting ID 898 8329 9821, passcode 478061, or call 669-900-6833 (Jodi Ferguson, 541-676-2942).
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston (Mark Morgan, 541-567-5521).
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, Budget Committee Meeting and the Board of Directors meetings, 10:30 a.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton, in the Media Room (Brett Mueller, 541-966-3774).
Tuesday, May 24
Ione School District, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. 4:15 p.m. work session, 4:30 p.m. regular meeting. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at ione.k12.or.us (Kim Thul, 541-422-7131).
Wednesday, May 25
Hermiston Public Library, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston (541-567-2882).
Oregon Trail Library District, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District Office - Irrigon, 490 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. Contact the district office for Zoom meeting login info (Kathy Street, 541-481-3365).
Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton. Join the meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/84924329644 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 849 2432 9644, for audio only (Erin McCusker, 541-276-6449).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.