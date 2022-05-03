Monday, May 2

Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city hall, 111 N. Main St. (541-676-9618).

Tuesday, May. 3

Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711).

Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831).

Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226).

Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 200 City Center Circle. For Zoom link, visit www.cityofboardman.com (Karen Pettigrew 541-481-9252).

Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201).

Wednesday, May. 4

Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette Ave. (541-922-2770).

Monday, May. 9

Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711).

Hermiston City Council work session, 6 p.m., community center, 415 S. Highway 395, or via livestream at bit.ly/HermistonYouTube (Mark Morgan 541-567-5521).

Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., city hall, 190 N. Main St. (541-566-9380).

Intermountain Education Service District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102).

Hermiston School District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000).

Athena-Weston School District, 6:30 p.m., elementary school library, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena (Paula Warner 541-566-3551).

Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. (Linda Hall 541-938-5531).

Pilot Rock Fire District Meeting, 7 p.m., fire department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock (541-443-4522).

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.