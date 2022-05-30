Blue Mountain Community College Board, 5 p.m., executive session; 6 p.m., regular meeting, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton, or via Zoom. For login and agenda, visit www.bluecc.edu. Send public comment to sfranklin@bluecc.edu by 5 p.m. on May 31 (Shannon Franklin, 541-278-5951).
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette Ave. (541-922-2770).
Monday, June 6
Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner (541-676-9618).
Tuesday, June 7
Pendleton School District work session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton (541-276-6711).
Irrigon Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. Meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. (541- 922-3047).
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. The city council generally meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Stanfield Council Chambers located at 150 W. Coe (Ben Burgener, 541-449-3831).
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla (Nanci Sandoval, 541-922-3226).
Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city's website, www.cityofboardman.com (Karen Pettigrew, 541-481-9252).
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave, Pendleton (Donna Biggerstaff, 541-966-0201).
