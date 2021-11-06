Monday, Nov. 8Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St. (541) 566-9380)
Athena Weston School District, 6:30 p.m., Athena Elementary library, 375 S. Fifth St.; or via Zoom at bit.ly/3oJW7lP; Meeting ID: 927 5778 7616. Call by 4 p.m. Monday for passcode. (541-566-3551)
Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. (541-938-5531)
Wednesday, Nov. 10Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. For Zoom meeting link, visit www.portofmorrow.com. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)
Riverside Site Council, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School library, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., Gizmo (Weston Food Pantry entrance), 114 E. Main St., Weston. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
Blue Mountain Board of Education, 6 p.m., BMCC Milton-Freewater, 311 N. Columbia St., via Zoom at bit.ly/3GXwZi4 or call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 973 3022 0871; Passcode: 911962. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)
